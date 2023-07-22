Community members at M’bwatalika area in Lilongwe have asked authorities in the district to revamp Community Policing Structures (CPS) in order to strengthen security in the district.

They said CPS will also strengthen relationship between community and Police in fighting against crime.

Chairperson for M’bwatalika Community Policing Forum (CPF) Antonio Masonga said this during presentation of research project findings by Mr. Joseph Dzuwa on strengthening relationship between Police and Community in Malawi which was conducted at M’bwatalika Primary school in the district.

He said research has come at a time where community experiences challenges in terms of security.

“We are very hopeful that through the research project, it will assist to revamp Community Policing Structures which in turn will prove the working relationship between Police and Community,” he said.

This comes after a conflict between Police and Community following 2019 general elections where one Police officer was killed.

In his remarks, Inspector Mackson Banda from Lilongwe Police Research and Planning Department said police values any kind of security related research for improved knowledge sharing.

He thanked Durban University of South Africa through Mr. Joseph Dzuwa for considering conducting such kind of research which will help to come up with intervention.

He added that there is need to strengthen security through improving relationship between Police and Community.

Earlier this year, Community sat down and plan for intervention which may enhance security through improved working relationship.

Among the research findings, people in the area said there is no good relationship between Community and Police, not satisfied with the way Community Policing Forums works saying they lack some trainings.

Mr. Joseph Dzuwa is doing Doctors of Philosophy (PhD) in Management Science Public Administration focus on Peace Studies at Durban University of Technology (DUT).

During the research findings presentation and Planning, there were representatives from different community groups such as community Policing forum, faith, women, youth, development committee and Police.