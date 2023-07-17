Slots’ popularity depends on many aspects, including theme, slot type, bonuses and features, developer and functionality. Online casinos usually replace slot games according to people’s real-time preferences and holidays.

For example, you will find more Christmas-related games on gambling sites before the 25th of December rather than the 4th of August. However, some remain constantly on the first page of any casino because people flock around them. Some have the biggest prizes in history, and others offer plenty of free spins.

Let’s see the best online slot games that Malawian gamblers can find and play on foreign websites.

Starburst

It should come as no surprise that Starburst remains one of the most-played games worldwide. Developed by NetEnt in 2012, the 3×5 grid slot with a 96.09% RTP incorporates a jewel-filled universe with expanding wilds and free spins.

Starburst’s loved features

When a wild star symbol lands on the reels, it expands to cover the entire reel. This creates more opportunities for wins as the expanded figures can substitute for any other symbol, increasing your chances of completing winning combinations.

Another exciting aspect of Starburst is its re-spin feature. Whenever a wild symbol appears on the reels, it triggers an automatic free spin. The expanded wild remains in place during the re-spin while the other reels spin again. If additional wild symbols land on the reels during the re-spin, they also develop and trigger another re-spin. The sequence of re-spins can go up to 15 times if you’re lucky enough.

The win-both-ways mechanic is another essential feature that makes this game memorable for gamblers. Starburst pays from left to right and right to left, meaning winning combinations can be formed from the first or fifth reel and deliver the same.

If you’re interested in exploring the world of Starburst and discovering available bonuses, you may find it helpful to visit a dedicated page that lists various Starburst free spins bonuses. On this page, you’ll find a comprehensive collection of offers that can potentially enhance your gaming experience and provide additional opportunities to win.

Immortal Romance

Immortal Romance offers an intriguing blend of visuals, audio, and theme and a high RTP of 96.86%. The graphics in this game are well-crafted and thought out by Microgaming’s team of experts. The game attracts with a dark colour palette and gothic architecture. While the graphics are visually appealing to vampire lovers, their importance lies in setting the tone and backdrop for the gameplay.

Immortal Romance gameplay

Regarding gameplay features, Immortal Romance offers a bonus game called the Chamber of Spins. This multi-level free spins feature is triggered by landing three or more scatter symbols. Each level introduces a different character with a story to tell.

Another feature worth mentioning is the Wild Desire, which you can randomly activate during the base game. This feature can turn multiple reels wild, potentially leading to significant wins. While the Wild Desire feature adds an element of surprise, you should be fortunate to encounter it due to its random nature.

Book of Dead

This slot features a relatively high RTP of 96.21% and a traditional five-reel setup with ten pay lines. This classic configuration is suitable for novice players because the approach is straightforward.

Ancient Egypt symbols

Inspired by ancient Egyptian mythology, Book of Dead takes players on an adventure alongside the protagonist, Rich Wilde, searching for hidden treasures. Book of Dead includes a Free Spins bonus round that you can trigger by landing three or more Scatters.

Once you have them, you get at least ten complimentary spins. During the Free Spins round, a special expanding symbol can randomly appear and stick to your reels. When this symbol appears on the reels, it expands to cover the entire reel, forming an image and increasing your payout.

If you want to play but have a low budget, you can pick websites that allow you to play Book of Dead with a few lines. Selecting only 2-3 out of the ten lines means you pay less for the same fun. You can also find it easily in the free spins promotions alongside Starburst.

What to remember before playing

Before embarking on the exhilarating journey of playing online slots, it’s essential to consider a few crucial aspects that can enhance your overall experience. First, ensure that you choose a reputable and legal platform. Look for online casinos licensed and recognised by international casino experts and authorities.

Determine the amount of money you are comfortable wagering and ensure you do not exceed this limit of your budget. Bonuses can help you play for free or with less money. You can find online casinos with free spins, no deposit or no wagering required bonuses. Read their rules and people’s take on them, and pick the welcome package that benefits you the most.

By considering these important aspects, you can confidently start your online slot adventure, ensuring a safe, enjoyable, and responsible gaming experience. So, dive into the world of online slots with one of these top three slots with high RTPs and volatility and see if you’re lucky enough to win.