Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament have met former President Peter Mutharika today, saying they want him to contest in the 2025 presidential elections.

MPs who have met Mutharika at his Page House in Mangochi include George Chaponda, Charles Mchacha, Musowa Mary Navicha MP, Chimwemwe Chipungu, Grace Kwelepeta, Susuwele Banda, Mctimes Malowa, Jappie Mhango, Chipiliro Mpinganjira, Patrick Mpinganjira and Fyson Mwagonjwa.

Blantyre City Central legislator Chipiliro Mpinganjira has told the local media that they want to encourage Mutharika to accept endorsements from several members of the party who want him to lead the party in the 2025 Tripartite Elections.

“Mutharika has the track record to lead the country. When he was elected as President in 2014, the country was going through economic problems due to Cashgate as some donors had withdrawn their aid and funding. But under his leadership, he steadied the economy.

“So, with the current situation, we need him to fix the economy. Due to so many aspirants, DPP is divided. But with him the candidate, there will be unity in the party,” he said.

On his part, Chaponda said Mutharika should consider challenges Malawians that are going through under Chakwera clueless administration.

He claimed that Malawians today are able to compare real Mutharika leadership and the current leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera.

He added that it is only Mutharika who has a track record of resuscitating Malawi’s economy and therefore he must be given a chance again to serve the country as he did after the people’s party cashgate destroyed the economy.

According to the DPP Facebook Page, Mutharika in his response told the MPs that whatever they are doing is “alright and must continue”. The meeting today comes after a DPP National Governing Council meeting on Monday. It was reported that the meeting endorsed Mutharika as DPP’s 2025 presidential candidate. However, several DPP senior members have alleged that the issue was not discussed at the meeting but it was pushed by some members.