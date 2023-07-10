Driemo, Malawi’s rising afro-pop artist, is set to release his highly anticipated sophomore album, “Mzaliwa,” on August 12th at Comesa Hall. The album launch will be a star-studded event, featuring performances by Driemo and other top Malawian artists, including Eli Njuchi.

Driemo has been on a meteoric rise in the Malawian music industry since his debut in 2022. His catchy melodies and soulful vocals have won him a legion of fans in Malawi and across the borders. His music has been streamed millions of times on YouTube and other platforms.

“Mzaliwa” is a culmination of Driemo’s hard work and dedication. The album’s lead singles include “Popo,” “Pano,” “Mojo,” and “Compensation,” which have already racked up millions of views on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

As part of his sophomore album launch, Driemo expresses his heartfelt gratitude to his music family and corporate partners who have been instrumental in his journey with unwavering support.

The album launch, he told Malawi24, will serve as an opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate the “collective achievements of my journey and the Malawian music industry” allover the world.

The album launch will be a night to remember, with performances by Driemo, Eli Njuchi, and other top Malawian artists. Fans can expect an evening of great music, dancing, and celebration.

“Mzaliwa” is a follow up to his debut album, “Love Letter”.

Tickets for the album launch are now on sale. For more information, please visit the Driemo website or follow him on social media.