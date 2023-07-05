Two people suspected of stealing goats have been killed at Ehehleni area in Mzimba district.

Report received from the area indicates that theft of goats has been rampant in the areas of Ndawa school, Kankholi school, Ehehleni school and surrounding areas.

Last week, unknown people stole goats around Ehehleni, Kankholi and Mboto.

In the wee hours of today, Wednesday 5 , 2023, some motorists travelling along Ehehleni – Emchakachakeni earth road found suspicious people at Rukulu with two taxi cars full of goats.

The motorists alerted the villagers who went to the scene and attacked the suspects.Two of them were caught in the crowd and the other four fled the scene on foot.

After being questioned, the suspects revealed that one is from Chimukusa at Mzimba boma while the other was based at Jenda and was called to fix the car of the suspects.

The community beat and torched the suspects.They also dismantled the suspect’s two cars and burn them after.

Police form Jenda went to the scene and picked the dead bodies to Jenda hospital and ordered the village headman Mubozo Banda to keep those stolen goats for further investigation.

Goats recovered from the suspects were 18.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the matter.