The Senior resident Magistrate’s court sitting in Lilongwe has sentenced 25-year-old Manford Chimbiya to 9 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into his employer’s house and stealing items worth K14 million.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Maria Kumwenda has confirmed the conviction of Manford Chimbiya.

Constable Kumwenda told Malawi24 that court through state prosecutor Inspector Chisomo Beni heard that the convict was employed to work as a garden boy in the complainant’s residence .

She further said that early March the complainant went to London to visit relatives for two weeks and whilst there Manford Chimbiya broke into the house of the complainant and stole different items worth K14,595, 000. When the complainant came back from London, she discovered that all the doors were open and the keys were all taken and found that various things were stolen.

After reporting the issue to Lingadzi police station, Chimbiya was eventually arrested and admitted to stealing and selling some of the items to vendors in Lilongwe Market.

Appearing before court, Chimbiya was found guilty to the charge of theft by servant.

In mitigation , he asked the court for leniency saying he is a first offender.

In her submission, state prosecutor Inspector Beni prayed for a stiffer punishment saying the victim will forever live in fear knowing that Chimbiya entered her house even though she locked it properly . She continued by saying that out of all the items that got stolen only a laptop bag was recovered .

Passing judgement, senior resident Magistrate Shukran Lumbani concurred with the state and slapped the accused with 9 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Manford Chimbiya hails from Malanga village in Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.