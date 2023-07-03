President Lazarus Chakwera says he has seen modern innovations in China which Malawi intends to embrace.

The Malawi leader was in China to attend the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE).

Writing on his Facebook Page, Chakwera said the visit offered him a chance to see modern innovations in China.

“We were also privileged to be taken on a tour to a number of industrial firms where we appreciated some modern innovations that Malawi intends to embrace in our quest of becoming an industrialised, self-reliant and inclusively wealthy economy,” said Chakwera.

He added that the government delegation also established a strong foundation for more cooperation in key sectors such as trade, agriculture, health, education, ICT and mining among others.

“I am also delighted that we have drummed up our lobby to China for restructuring of our debt, a major prerequisite to improve Malawi’s debt sustainability with multilateral lending institutions,” said Chakwera.

During the trip, Chakwera also met Chinese government and Communist Party officials, representatives from financial institutions and Malawians living in China.

The president and First Lady Monica Chakwera are expected back in the country today.

