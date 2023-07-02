Ombudsman Grace Malera has hailed Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) in the Zomba Diocese for engaging in various income generating activities meant for various development projects.

Malera expressed the appreciation at Zomba Cathedral when the CWO held Chilundu Fundraising to raise K10. million for construction of girl’s hostel at Catholic University at Nguludi in Chiradzulu.

The Ombudsman therefore urged other women across Malawi to emulate CWO in fundraising towards national development.

CWO of the Zomba Dioceses has a maize mill that generates income for various projects and construction of a hostel at Catholic University is expected to raise additional funds for the organisation.

She therefore encouraged the Catholic Women to continue engaging in various fundraising activities to make Zomba Dioceses self-reliant economically.

“Women have crucial role to play in the church as such there is need for women to engage in various ways of mobilising resources,” she added.

Vicar General for Zomba Diocese, Fr. Vincent Chilolo also commended the CWO for playing active role in church projects.

Fr. Chilolo said the catholic missionaries stoped to assist hence the need for the catholic faithful to come in with various means of assisting the church to become self-reliant.

He thanked the Ombudsman, Centenary Bank and Standard Bank for assisting the CWO in its bid to raise funds for the hostel construction.

CWO Chairperson, Christina Lakiyoni disclosed that the organisation intends to construct the girls hostel to generate income upon completion.

She therefore called on catholic women to continue playing active role on various fundraising activities for the good of the church.

During the Chilundu Fundraising, the Ombudsman contributed K1 million, Centenary Bank contributed K1. million while Standard Bank brought in K5 million.

At the end of it all, the Zomha Diocese CWO’s Chilundu Fundraising collected a total amount of K10.3 million.