Pieter De Jongh’s men have sent a strong message to all teams who would like to contest for the championship of TNM Super League following their 4-0 convincing victory over Karonga United at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A hat-trick from Patrick Macheso and a goal from Mark Fodya were enough for Silver Strikers to go three points clearly on top of the league table with 24 points with five matches left before the end of first round.

The Lilongwe based side outplayed Karonga who were always second on the ball throughout the match and no wonder they were mercilessly hammered to sit fifth from bottom on the standings.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers gave away their second half lead as an error in the penalty area led to a penalty which made Dedza Young Soccer to secure a point in a one all draw match.

Christopher Kumwembe scored for the home team in the seventh minute into the first half and Nomads controlled match but Alfred Manyozo Junior handled the ball which led the visitors to score from the spot through Edward Dakalira.

Wanderers, who are wasting their opportunities for championship challenge, are third on the standings with 18 points while Dedza are 11th with 11 points.

Elsewhere, a solitary goal from Blessings Singini was enough for Ekwendeni Hammers to beat rookies, Extreme, at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

The result means the newcomers sit first from the bottom with five points while Hammers are sixth from top with 15 points.

Follow us on Twitter: