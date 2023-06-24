Police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe district have arrested Janet Shaba, 44, for attempting to sell a vehicle and two houses which she had rented.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub-Inspector Salomy Zgambo told Malawi24 that according to police records, in 2020, Shaba was renting a house in Area 14 belonging to Mrs Kamia Kaluma Sulumba borrowed K40 million from Mr Philimon in City Centre.

She further said that after the agreed period, the suspect failed to settle the loan whereby she lied that she owned the house she was staying in and consequently asked Ibrahim to top her up in order to buy the said property from her.

She managed to forge the documents of the house and duped Mr Philimon who later discovered the real owner of the house after the suspect fled to an unknown destination.

Sub-Inspector Zgambo said that It is also reported that, in April this year the suspect hired a motor vehicle on self-drive and forged the blue book before she gave it as collateral to the loan shark at K1.2 million at Walilanji area which was later recovered by the police.

Similarly, the suspect reappeared in June, 2023 and rented another house in Area 18 and received the sum of K1.5 million from another person she convinced to buy the house.

However, she was arrested by the police in the process of forging documents.

Meanwhile, similar complaints are still popping up and Investigations are underway. She will appear before court after the completion of paperwork.

Shaba hails from Shaba village in Traditional Authority Mthwalo in Mzimba.

