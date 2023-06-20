Innocent Kananji, who has been arrested over a fake Facebook account bearing the name and photo of the Police Inspector General Meryln Yolamu, donated K110,000 to Malawi Police in May this year.

Kananji donated the money to Limbe Police Station which he said was meant to help the station in intesifying security measures in the area.

Limbe Police Station spokesperson Aubrey Singanyama ha confirmed that Kananji donated money to the police station.

Police detectives from Cyber Crime Unit at National Police Headquarters yesterday arrested Kananji aged 26 on suspicion that he created the fake Facebook account in the name of Yolamu which he used to scam people out of K150,000.

Kananji was lying to the young people that he would recruit them into the Malawi Police Service.

Police investigations have also revealed that the suspect has different 13 Facebook accounts most of them bearing female names and pictures which are also being investigated.

He will appear in court soon to answer the charge of cyber spamming to contrary to Section 91 of Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

