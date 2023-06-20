Malawi National Football Team head coach Patrick Mabedi has asked Malawians to pray for Flames ahead of the must-win game against Ethiopia in Mozambique.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier will take place at Zimpeto Stadium from 4 pm today.

“We have prepared very well since the start of our camp and as a team we are ready to collect maximum points against Ethiopia ,” said Mabedi.

“My message to my fellow Malawians is to support and pray for our team because I believe everything is possible with God,” he added.

For at least 90 minutes today, the nation will hold its breath hoping for victory as this is the last chance for Flames to keep their AFCON qualification dreams alive.

The Flames need to win their game against Ethiopia today and their last game against Guinea in September to qualify for the AFCON tournament.

