Police in Balaka have arrested a 39-year-old man identified as Peter Mkutumula for allegedly killing his girlfriend who is a sex worker.

The deceased who has been identified as Ruth Matewuzo, 31, is reportedly to have been a commercial sex worker and was plying her trade within Balaka Township.

Balaka Police Station public Relations Officer, Inspector Gladson Mbumpha, said the incident occurred on the night of Satarday,June 18, 2023 at Kaumphawi village.

An excerpt of a statement signed by Mbumpha indicates that the incident happened around 21:00 on the said night, some hours after the lovebirds were seen quarrelling.

The victim was later found dumped behind a nearby shop, lying in agony and with multiple bruises on the face, head and body.

The victim was later taken to Balaka District Hospital where she died in the course of recieving treatment.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital established that death was due to head injuries, secondary to strangulation.

The suspect hails from Mkutumula Village in Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu District and the deceased hailed from Mzati village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District.

The suspect will soon appear in court to answer a charge of murder.

