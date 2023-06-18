Three men found with firearms in LIlongwe

Three men are in police custody in Lilongwe for allegedly being found with two firearms and 12 rounds of live ammunition without a license.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu has identified the suspects as Alex Chipiliro, 29, John Edward, 25, and Waiti Yamikani, 35.

He said police found out that Chipiliro was keeping a rifle.

On Friday night, the law enforcers raided the suspect’s house at Airwing where one pistol and ten live ammunition were recovered.

“Chipiliro and Edward, who were together at that particular time, were arrested,” said Chigalu.

The two disclosed that the third suspect was keeping another pistol at their village in Thyolo. Later, police recovered the pistol and two live ammunition. They also arrested Yamikani.

Meanwhile, police are conducting investigations to further establish where the suspects got these dangerous weapons and if they ever used them in committing crimes elsewhere.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer a case of found in possession of offensive weapons without a licence.

