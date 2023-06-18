Thugs break into office of pro-gay rights group

Nyasa Rainbow Alliance says the burglary and theft incident at its offices is an attempt to frustrate the operations of the organisation which advocates for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) persons in Malawi.

Thugs who broke into the grouping’s offices have stolen a laptop computer, camera and documents.

Executive director of the alliance Erick Sambisa has described the criminal act as devastating and retrogressive.

“We have every reason to believe that this is an attempt by some overzealous people to frustrate our operations as we strive to defend and protect the rights of the LGBTI persons in Malawi who are currently facing harassment and discrimination because of their sexual orientation,” Sambisa told the local media.

Sambisa added that Nyasa Rainbow Alliance has reported the matter to Police.

“It is our expectation that the police will investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book,” said Sambisa.

Nyasa Rainbow Alliance has been supporting the case in which Jana Gonani, a person who was sentenced to eight years in prison over gay sex, moved the Constitutional Court to interpret the constitutionality of section 153 (c) of the Penal Code of Malawi which criminalizes consensual same-sex relations between two consenting adults in private.

Anti-gay protesters showed up at the court during hearing of the case earlier this month.

