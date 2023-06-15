Man jailed for forging teacher’s documents and obtaining K2.3m loan from Centenary Bank

The Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre has sentenced 37-year-old Peter Milowa to 3 years in jail for forging a primary school teacher’s documents which he used to obtain a K2.3 million loan from Centenary Bank.

Milowa was charged with ultering false documents and theft respectively.

Constable Ivy Mwalabu, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, said the court heard through prosecutor Sub-inspector Mark Kanyinji that the convict on November 19, 2022 forged National identity card and other documents including payslips of a primary school teacher which were used to obtain K2.3 Million loan at Centenary Bank.

He was arrested and police recovered the ID and other documents.

Appearing in court, Milowa pleaded guilty to all charges levelled against him.

In his submission, prosecutor Kanyinji cited that, the convict proved to be untrustworthy and his behavior cannot be tolerated to the society hence prayed for a custodial sentence.

Passing sentence, Chief Resident Magistrate Akya Mwanyongo concurred with the state.

He therefore sentenced him to 3-years for the first count, another 3-years for the second count and 1-year imprisonment with hard labour for the third count. All sentences to run concurrently.

Milowa comes from Magula Village Traditional Authority Nsanama, in Machinga district.

