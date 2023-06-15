Zomba Diocese CWO assists seminarians with assorted items

Catholic Women Organisation (CWO)in the Zomba Diocese assisted two seminaries, St Peters Major Seminary and Nankhunda Minor Seminary in Zomba to meet the two institutions’ daily needs.

Lead by CWO Chairperson, Christina Lakiyoni, the Organisation provided the two seminaries with bags of maize flour, rice, cooking oil, sugar, soap and stationery among other items.

Speaking after handing over the items at St. Peters Major Seminary and Nankhunda Minor Seminary, Lakiyoni said the CWO decided to assist the seminaries to motivate seminarians at the two institutions to advance their calling to serve the Lord as priests.

She disclosed that CWO will ensure to assist the two seminaries with food and non-food items to keep them going.

“The two seminaries needs our support in many ways and this is why we brought them these items,” she added.

One of the priests at St. Peters Major Seminary, Fr. Andrew Kandodo hailed CWO for the support saying the seminary was facing alot of challenges to manage the institution.

Fr. Kandodo who is also General Spiritual Director appealed to organisations within the Catholic Church to emulate Zomba Dioceses CWO’s gesture by assisting the seminary.

Before donating the items to the two seminaries, CWO attended Holy Mass at Zomba Cathedral led by Vicar General, Fr. Vincent Chilolo to celebrate Women Union of Catholic World Organisation (WUCWO).

The Vicar General commended CWO for various charitable works the organisation carry out in the diocese and further urged the women to remain united in their work.

