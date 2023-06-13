Two arrested in Lilongwe for stealing from Catholic Sisters’ house

Two gardeners have been arrested in Lilongwe for allegedly stealing beddings and money amounting to K870,000 from a Catholic Sisters’ house.

The two have been identified as Christopher Leston, aged 23, and Jason Chinengo, 22.

Kanengo Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Grace Kayisi said the two were working as Gardeners at the house.

Two nuns staying at the house realized last month that some beddings in the guest house were missing but there was no sign of a break-in and they first thought their maid had a hand.

On June 6, 2023 they went to attend a burial ceremony in Mchinji and on their return they found footprints in the house and after checking, they discovered that money and beddings were missing.

Following a report, officers at Kanengo Police Station instituted investigations which have led to the arrest of the two gardeners.

Police have since recovered K100, 000, a cellphone and some beddings.

Chinengo hails from Mchinji while Leston is from LIlongwe..

