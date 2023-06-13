Music is money: I made over K16m from ‘Yonse bho’ hit – Third Eye

One of Malawi’s well-known hip-hop figures Mandela Mwanza commonly known as ‘Third Eye’, says music is a well paying job from which he made over K16 million with his 2016 hit, ‘Yonse bho’.

On Monday, 12th June, 2023, the husky voiced rapper wrote on his twitter account encouraging musicians in the country to keep on working hard while attributing the career to a well paying job.

Third Eye who in 2020 said bye to his musical journey and fully availed himself to Rediyo Music App and his railway project management, said musicians should start treating the career as a job whose incentives can be invested in other businesses.

“I rarely discuss my business in public but I just need you to know that even in Malawi you can make money from music and invest that in other revenue streams. So don’t let no one tell you different. It’s possible,” said Third Eye.

The rapper whose songs provide a perception beyond ordinary sight, while emphasising that music is a profitable career, gave an example how he made millions of kwachas from one of his hits, ‘Yonse bho’.

He said Yonse bho which won hearts of the corporate world, is one historical piece which in one way changed his story after earning over 16 million kwacha from the corporate world.

“Koma honestly between 2017 and 2018 that Yonse Bho clip made me a lot of cash because corporates finally understood how big my brand is. 3.5M from FDH, 2M from Old Mutual, 3M from TNM, 7.5M from the UN etc. And then I chose to put that aside and focus on my railway project,” he wrote on twitter.

The ‘Today’ hit maker said he earned about $3000 from 2007 to 2010, while between 2017 and 2018 he was about $18000 richer, then he made $38000 in 2 months in 2020.

He added that he will strike again in January 2024 as he eyes to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

