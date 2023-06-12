It’s Time for UDF to Win Elections in 2025 or Quit?

The day was cold early in the morning as some UDF party zealots discussed eagerly among themselves at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe on Sunday, June 11, 2023, as construction of the podium for UDF Presidential aspirant Atupele Muluzi was in progress. Some party members had been there as early as 6:00 AM, working.

If UDF doesn’t win the elections in 2025, then it is time for the party to quit participating in elections. The young Muluzi is very popular on the ground, and this is the right time for Atupele to lead this country; otherwise, that chance may not come again in the future.

UDF supporters are numerous at the grassroots level. The forthcoming UDF convention’s presidential aspirant, Atupele Muluzi, doesn’t have to struggle with what to say. Probably, there are only two statements he needs to repeat from the beginning to the end of the campaign period, from Chitipa to Nsanje. If I were Atupele Muluzi, this is what I would say:

What did I say in 2020? Didn’t I tell you not to give a bus to someone who is a learner driver? What do you think of the Tonse Alliance Government today? Are you satisfied with the way the government is being run?

These are some of the questions I would ask the people of Malawi if I were Atupele Muluzi. Unfortunately, I am not Atupele Muluzi, and I will never be. I can only be myself.

UDF is positioned between DPP and MCP. It is wanted by both sides of the political partnership. UDF is the only party that is free from infighting and noise so far. They seem to be moving together quietly and peacefully, without any squabbles, which is very good for them.

Many people on the ground speak highly of Atupele Muluzi, giving hope for him to stand for the electorates and win the 2025 presidential election.

Some members who love UDF contribute to the party on a monthly basis. They form groups and make monthly contributions out of their love for the party. Sometimes, these dedicated members manage to purchase party cloth and donate it to those members in dire need.

Whoever wants to partner with UDF should allow Atupele to be in the forefront and lead the alliance this time around. Atupele Muluzi has the potential to lead and govern this country in a mature manner.

Arthur Peter Mutharika made a mistake by appointing Chimulirenji as his running mate in 2019. Many people thought the former president was going to appoint Atupele Muluzi as his running mate at the time, but his selection was a huge disappointment. As a result, some UDF Patriots joined MCP, UTM, and other political parties. Others even considered abstaining from the voting exercise itself due to frustration with the chosen pairing.

Atupele won’t need to campaign vigorously anymore because he already did his best in 2020. The young and intelligent leader went from corner to corner with a vibrant campaign message. His campaign was characterized by maturity and honesty in his agenda. The only words he needs this time are: “How do you perceive Malawi today? Didn’t I tell you that we shouldn’t give a bus to a learner?”

However, Atupele Muluzi will need to remind Malawians of the grave mistake they made in choosing a failing leader surrounded by a failing team. The UDF Presidential aspirant will need to campaign with passion and energy.