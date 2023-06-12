More casualties as Patrick Mabedi drops Khuda Myaba, other regulars for Flames squad

Gabadinho (kit number 11) and Myaba (22) are not in the latest Malawi National Football Team squad

Malawi National Football Team interim head coach Patrick Mabedi has named his final 23-man squad for next week’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Mozambique.

The Flames, who are third in Group D with three points from four games, are not favorites to qualify but they will be looking forward to getting a win before hosting Guinea in the final match at Bingu National Stadium.

Mabedi has recalled striker Richard Mbulu, who fell out of favor with Marian Mario Marinica after the two exchanged words during the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon where the team reached the round of 16 for the first time.

Striker Khuda Myaba is not part of the traveling squad due to lack of game time whilst Gabadinho Mhango is missing out of the list due to the injury he sustained at Amazulu FC.

The interim coach has also recalled striker Chawanangwa Kaonga, who is playing for Zambia’s Zanaco FC.

Mabedi has also included five new faces to his squad, namely goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu, midfielders Robert Saizi, Patrick Macheso, Chikumbutso Salima, Lloyd Banega Aaron and striker Chifundo Mphasi.

Peter Banda, who got injured during Simba SC’ final league match last weekend, is also part of the squad.

Malawi’s only victory in the campaign was against next week’s opponents in the first leg that ended 2-1 courtesy of a brace from Mhango who scored from the spot at BNS.

They then registered a 1-0 loss away to Guinea before two back-to-back 2-0 and 4-0 defeats at the hands of log leaders Egypt in April.

According to Mabedi, he has included more youngsters as one way of preparing the team for the future.

“I have included more youngsters as one way of preparing the team for the future. These are the players who will take over, and it’s good that we have given them an opportunity to taste the feeling of international football,” he said.

The team will first play Mozambique this week in an international friendly match before facing Ethiopia.

Below is the full squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali

Innocent Nyasulu

DEFENDERS

Alick Lungu

Daniel Chimbalanga

Blessings Mpokera

Chembezi Denis

Lawrence Chaziya

Nickson Mwase

Stanley Sanudi

MIDFIELDERS

Chikoti Chirwa

Chimwemwe Idana

Dominic Lloyd Njaliwa

Lloyd Banega Aaron

Patrick Macheso

Chikumbutso Salima

Lanjesi Nkhoma

Peter Banda

Robert Saizi

Yamikani Chester

STRIKERS

Chawanangwa Kaonga

Chifundo Mphasi

Gaddie Chirwa

Richard Mbulu