Five women found with 338 ATM cards at Kamuzu International Airport

Five women have been found with 338 ATM cards at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe while they were coming from Dubai and Police suspect that they were using the cards to externalize forex.

Police spokesperson has told the local media that the police have arrested the five women at the airport.

He said the women were coming from Dubai and we’re found with 338 ATM cards for various banks.

It is suspected that the women used the ATM cards to withdraw money in Dubai thereby externalising forex.

According to Kalaya, police suspect that the women connived with some banks and Malawians of Asian origin in their scheme.

Meanwhile, the women have been granted bail by a court in Lilongwe.

Currently, the country is facing forex challenges and the Reserve Bank of Malawi revealed this week that that the country’s forex reserve is not enough to last a month.

