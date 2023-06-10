Do not import used underwears, MRA warns importers

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has told importers to stop importing used underwears and has warned that any imported undergarments will be seized at the country’s borders.

The revenue authority has said this in a notice placed at one of its offices.

According to the notice, Government banned the importation of used undergarments such as bras, socks, underwear, thigh clings, boxer shorts and leggings but some traders are still importing the undergarments.

The revenue collector has since said that it will start conducting physical examination of used clothing consignments to check for banned undergarments.

“The aforementioned banned goods will be seized once detected. As such we kindly request you to stop importing these goods forthwith,” reads part of the notice.

The move to intensify a crackdown on used undergarments comes amid concerns that Malawi uses a lot of foreign exchange in importing used clothes.

Currently, the country is facing forex challenges and the Reserve Bank of Malawi revealed this week that that the country’s forex reserve is not enough to last a month.

