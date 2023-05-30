Temwah avoids Zeze at Hive Tour concert

Songstress Temwah Gondwe has pulled out of the Hive Tour concert where she was expected to perform this weekend alongside her collaborator Zeze Kingston.

Eli Njuchi and his Hive Band, are on Friday 2nd June, 2023 expected to spoil the weekend vibes at a live concert which will be held at Club 24/7, Kameza roundabout in Blantyre.

According to Njuchi’s artwork for the show, Driemo, Prince Luv, Vinchenzo, Zeze Kingston and Temwah were expected to give patrons nothing but memorable moments.

However, in a twist of events, Temwah has written on her Facebook page notifying her fans that she will not be available for the Hive Tour concert.

The artist has not specified why she will not be sharing the stage with the man of the moment, Zeze.

“Hey guys, I’d like to announce that TEMWAH WILL NOT be performing or attending the hive tour this coming weekend due to some technical difficulties beyond my control but the show is still on you guys can go and have fun,” said Temwah In a Facebook post.

The announcement has sparked fire from fans who flocked to the post with mixed comments, a situation which forced Temwah to delete the post and repost it later, but never allowed comments from her fans.

Others think the pulling of Temwah is a result of feud between amapiano songstress Temwah and Zeze who were reportedly to have been secretly dating.

Zeze is now engaged to socialite Dorothy Shonga, a relationship which is being regarded as the centre of the feud between the two amapiano stars.

