Scratch My Back And I Will Scratch Yours – Chakwera and Muluzi Agree

It is not surprising that the state dropped corruption charges against former President Bakili Muluzi on Monday, May 29, 2023. The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) wrote to the High Court, requesting the discontinuation of the long-battled K1.7 billion corruption case against the former Head of State.

According to the Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ), this decision follows a behind-the-scenes agreement in which the former President has paid back K86 million of funds he allegedly diverted from foreign governments for personal use.

It makes sense that the government has decided to negotiate a refund of the funds after Muluzi’s arrest in 2006, considering the 17 years he has spent standing trial, during which billions of Kwacha were spent on pursuing the case that remains unresolved as of 2023. Without such an agreement, the case could have dragged on for another 10 to 14 years or more.

In my opinion, first, the puzzle pieces can now be connected to understand why Muluzi accepted to work with the government as a Cyclone Freddy ambassador a few months ago this year. Malawians can now speculate and reasonably assume that there were discussions taking place behind the scenes in order for Muluzi to save himself from the case. Muluzi likely took advantage of the available opportunity.

Second, it is possible that Muluzi did not approach the government directly. He waited for the right moment to strike a deal. When Cyclone Freddy struck the southern region of Malawi and President Chakwera was struggling for ideas, Bakili Muluzi was approached for help, and he began negotiating his case with the government. Ultimately, it’s a win-win situation for both sides.

Third, this could be the start of a political alliance between the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) as we approach the presidential elections in 2025. Malawi is a nation of drama and possibilities; anything can happen, and one cannot completely rule out this opinion.

Fourth, the crumbling alliance between MCP and UTM is evident, indicating that we may witness another political twist. The endorsement of Chakwera in the MCP camp amidst the Tonse Alliance and the arrest of Chilima on corruption charges.

Finally, Muluzi’s involvement in Cyclone Freddy is purely for political gain and to use his case against the former leader as a bargaining tool. Even though Muluzi has retired from active politics, his former ruling party, the United Democratic Front, could be utilized in the next political alliance to secure victory in the eastern districts of Machinga and Mangochi in 2025.

The much-talked-about Hi-5 is merely noise without any meaning. What we are witnessing is a government resembling a mafia , with nothing but thieves stealing and defending thieves.

Former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi, now 80 years old, has been facing corruption charges for many years. It appears to be a game of “scratch my back, and I will scratch yours” between Bakili and Lazarus today.