Woman fined K1 million for possessing 19.8kgs of Chamba

The Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre has orseredd a 32-year-old woman to pay a fine of K1 million for being found in possession of Chamba without a permit.

Blantyre police Deputy Public Relations Officer Constable Ivy Mwalabu identified the convict as Jesca Mkandawire who committed the offence earlier this month

Constable Mwalabu said state prosecutor Sergeant Vincent Mapondela Gomani told the court that on May 11, 2023 around mid-day, Blantyre Police detectives received information from well wishers that Mkandawire ws in possession of Chamba.

It is reported that police followed up the allegation and through a search, they found 19.8 kilograms of Chamba at the convict’s house.

Appearing before court, Mkandawire pleaded guilt to a charge of found in possession of Chamba without a permit.

In mitigation, she asked for court’s leniency, saying she looks after a family which has seven children including ten months-old twins.

However, the state pleaded with the court for a stiffer punishment, considering that the behaviour is bad to the society.

Passing sentence, Principal Resident Magistrate Godfrey Balaka agreed with the state that the behaviour by the accused is uncalled for.

However, the magistrate considered a fine sentence to avoid making the innocent kids suffer due to lack of parenthood during the jail term and ordered her to pay a fine of K1 million to be paid within seven days.

Jesca Mkandawire hails from Chiwole Village in the area of Traditional Authority Fumukapiri in Nkhatabay District.

