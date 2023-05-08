Two die in accident in Lilongwe

Two people, including a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier, have died Sunday in Lilongwe after a Nissan Caravan Minibus collided with a Toyota Vitz on Sunday.

Kanengo Police Station spokesperson Gresham Ngwira says 15 other people sustained injuries following the crash..

Ngwira has identified the deceased as Grecian Katenthe, a soldier who was based at Engineering Battalion in Kasungu, and Geofrey Thomas Mwamghunda.

Sub-Inspector Ngwira said on the fateful day, Juma Saizi was driving a Nissan Caravan minibus registration number NE 5733 from the direction of Lumbadzi heading to Kanengo with 14 passengers on board.

It is reported that upon arrival near Magwero Primary School, he lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the offside lane where the vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota Vitz saloon registration number DA 6550 driven by Chiomba Kumwenda which had four passengers on board.

Ngwira said due to the impact, the saloon driver sustained a fractured right femur while his two passengers; Katenthe and Mwamghunda, sustained head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at DeaYang Luke Hospital and Kamuzu Central Hospital respectively.

The publicist further added that other two passengers, Esau Moyo and Samuel Kaperemera sustained a fractured right arm and minor injuries respectively.

At the same time, the minibus driver sustained minor injuries while two passengers, Jekapu William Chimwaza, 47, of Gauzi Village, Traditional Authority Chakhaza and Cheukani Mazoni, 60, of Kamchira Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula both of Dowa, sustained fractured left arm and leg respectively.

Police further report that ten other passengers including a woman, sustained soft tissue injuries.

Meanwhile, police through Sub Inspector Ngwira, have urged motorists in the country to observe safety measures to avoid further accidents.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24