Lilongwe Police register 380 road accidents in four months

Lilongwe Police registered 380 road accidents with 17 resulting in fatalities from January to April in 2023.

In 2022, police in the city recorded 40 deaths from 337 accidents experienced during a similar period.

Spokeperson for Lilongwe Police, Hastings Chigalu, said that despite registering a slight increase in road accidents in the first four months of this year, compared to 2022 statistics of the corresponding period, Lilongwe Police has recorded a reduction in road accidents fatalities by 58% during the period under review.

Chigalu added that out of the 17 deaths during the four month period this year, 12 are pedestrians compared to 22 who died in 2022.

Two of the victims are pedal cyclists, one is a driver, one a motorcyclist and one a passenger, compared to 1, 3, 6 and 8 deaths respectively, recorded in 2022.

He has therefore said that the station will continue to conduct and intensify traffic checks, patrols, and enforcement of drink and drive rules on the road, measures that have greatly assisted in reducing road accidents fatalities in the district.

