Man in Police cooler for possessing pangolin

Police in Balaka have arrested a 51-year- old man identified as Gabriel Chilunga for allegedly being found in possession of a live pangolin.

The districts’ Police deputy publicist sergeant Mphatso Munthali says the suspect was found offering for sale the protected specie at Mangochi turn-off during the early hours of Thursday.

Munthali adds that some onlookers alerted the men in uniform who rushed to the scene and apprehended the suspect.

Chilunga will appear in court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of a listed protected specie, which contravenes section 86 of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

He hails from Chikanda village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.

