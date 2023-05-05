Silver Strikers submit documents in Kajoke transfer saga, want player suspended

Silver Strikers through their lawyers have submitted a copy of a contract and proof of payment made to Hassan Kajoke when he entered into a three-year agreement with the Area 47 based side.

According to a statement made available to Malawi24 through the official Silver Strikers Facebook page, Lawyer Gift Nankhuni and Partners were asked by the country’s soccer governing body to present the documents after they sued the player for making a U-turn by extending his contract with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets when he had already signed another contract with the Bankers.

“Silver Strikers Football Club lawyers in Hassan Kajoke Case, G Nankhuni and Partners have today submitted documents to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) proving that Hassan Kajoke signed a 3 Years Contract on 4th January, 2023 that expires on 3rd January, 2026.

“On 2nd May, 2023, FAM acknowledged receipt of Silver Strikers’ petition and asked Silver Strikers Football Club to submit a copy of the contract and proof of payment that money was paid to Hassan Kajoke.

The lawyers have sent a copy of the contract and proof of payment that Hassan Kajoke was paid MK3,900,000.00 being signing fees and salaries for January 2023 and February 2023,” reads part of the statement.

The lawyers have faulted FAM for not acting in the Urgent Reliefs, where the club asked the association to suspend the player until the issue is resolved.

According to the Bankers, Kajoke shouldn’t have featured for Bullets when they played Extreme FC last week in Lilongwe.

“However, the lawyers have complained that FAM is not acting on the Urgent Reliefs. In the Urgent Reliefs, the lawyers asked Football Association of Malawi to suspend Hassan Kajoke until FAM resolved the issue. But Hassan Kajoke played in the Super League of Malawi match between Extreme Football Club and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on 29th April 2023 at Civo Stadium,” continued the presser.

The Bankers feel allowing Kajoke to play defeat ends of justice and the sanctity and fairness of the game.

“The Lawyers have submitted that such conduct of allowing Hassan Kajoke to play football while there is a huge dispute of him having two contracts defeats ends of justice and the sanctity and fairness of the game of football in Malawi,” concluded the statement.

Kajoke was on the scoresheet when Bullets defeated Extreme FC 1-0 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

The whole saga started when the Lilongwe based side announced the signing of the player in January this year, a development that forced Bullets to lodge a complaint to FAM by claiming that Kajoke had a running contract with the club till March 31, 2023.

After receiving the complaint, Silver denied to have signed the player, saying he only signed a pre-contract and would have made his move permanent in April.

But Kajoke rescinded his decision and extended his contract with Bullets on 20th March, 2021, ten days before the expiry of his contract.

This didn’t go well with the Bankers who sued the player and revealed that he had already signed a three-year deal with them and pocketed MK3.9 million signing on fee and received K450 000 from the club as a salary for the month of January and February.

The issue will now be handled by the FAM Player Status Committee.

