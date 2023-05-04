Golden Matonga elected MISA Malawi chairperson

Golden Matonga of Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) has been elected as the new chairperson of Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter.

MISA Malawi members were on Thursday 4th May voting for a new National Governing Council (NGC) that will run the media freedom watchdog’s affairs for the next three years.

On the ballot were 10 candidates vying for the positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Executive Member.

Matonga has become the new MISA Malawi chairperson after amassing 251 out of 363 ballots cast in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu as he was competing against Wonder Msiska who got 112 votes.

The position for Vice Chairperson has gone to Chisomo Ngulube who was competing against Blessings Kanache, Joseph Mwale and Alick Ponje. Chisomo amassed 179 out of 363 ballots cast. Alick Ponje got 92, Joseph Mwale 48 and Blessings Kanache 43.

The Executive Member position has gone to Nathan Majawa who got 140 ballots out of 363 votes cast. Steven Zimba 128, Cathy Maulidi 92 and Luciano Milala 3.

The New Governing Council (NGC) will be unveiled officially at the MISA Malawi Awards Gala Dinner at Crossroads Hotel on Saturday May 6.

In a statement today, outgoing chairperson Teresa Ndanga has thanked the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for their professionalism and dedication in managing the elections.

“The support from MEC has greatly contributed to the credibility and successful conduct of the polls,” said Ndanga.

