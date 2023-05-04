Silver coach De Jongh wants Bullets to be deducted points

Silver Strikers Football Club Head Coach Peter de Jongh has demanded that Nyasa Big Bullets should be deducted points for featuring striker Hassan Kajoke amid allegations that the striker has contracts with two clubs.

Kajoke plays for Super League champions Bullets but Silver Strikers claim that the player also has a running contract with the club.

Speaking today during a press briefing ahead of a Super League game, the coach called for action against Kajoke and Bullets.

“How come a player for Silver Strikers scores for Bullets, you call that fair play? Bullets would have not won without our player. Deduct the points for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and give the other team a three-nill-victory,” said De Jongh.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers says its lawyers G Nankhuni and Partners have today submitted documents to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) proving that Hassan Kajoke signed a 3 year contract on 4th January, 2023 that expires on 3rd January, 2026.

The lawyers have sent a copy of contract and proof of payment that Hassan Kajoke was paid MK3,900,000.00 being signing fees and salaries for January, 2023 and February, 2023.

However, the Silver lawyers have complained that FAM is not acting on the urgent reliefs.

In the urgent reliefs, the Lawyers asked Football Association of Malawi to suspend Hassan Kajoke until FAM resolves the issue. However, Hassan Kajoke scored in the Super League of Malawi match between Extreme Football Club and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on 29th April, 2023 at Civo Stadium.

“The Lawyers have submitted that such conduct of allowing Hassan Kajoke to play football while there is a huge dispute of him having two contracts defeats ends of justice and the sanctity and fairness of the game of football in Malawi,” the club has said.

The whole saga started when the Lilongwe based side announced the signing of the player in January this year, a development that forced Bullets to lodge a complaint to FAM by claiming that Kajoke had a running contract with the club till March 31, 2023.

After receiving the complaint, Silver denied to have signed the player, saying he only signed a pre-contract and would have made his move permanent in April.

But Kajoke rescinded his decision and extended his contract with Bullets on 20th March, 2021, ten days before the expiry of his contract.

