Minister Usi calls for punishment for people destroying natural resources

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Michael Usi, has reiterated that government would not entertain people depleting the country’s natural resources but rather expose them to face the wrath of the law.

Speaking Wednesday at Gymkhana ground in Zomba during the commemoration of the World Meteorological Day, Usi said the country is in the state it is because people who are plundering the precious natural resources are treated with soft gloves thereby contributing to various climatic challenges.

The Minister said time has come for the full enforcement of the natural resources law and that the Ministry would not tolerate anyone found in the wrong.

On Meteorological Day, Usi said Malawi adopted this day as a way of appreciating the great role that the meteorological services play in informing the world about the weather forecast and dangers ahead.

He said if not for the existence of the meteorological services, it would have been very difficult for countries to avoid some of the disastrous natural occurrences such as heavy rains and tropical cyclones.

Regional Director of the Leadership for Environment and Development (LEAD) for Southern and Eastern Africa, Prof. Sosten Chiotha said time has changed and there is need for mindset change to proper management of the country’s natural resources.

He said based on the available data, many of the country’s land is bare thus increasing chances of disasters and he called for concentrated efforts in bringing back the eroded environment.

Senior Chief Mlumbe assured the Minister of total support in ensuring that the environment remains well protected.

Reported by Solister Mogha

