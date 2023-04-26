Man allegedly kills wife in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have arrested Mike Baloni aged 45 on allegation that he murdered his wife Mercy Jones.

According to Peter Mchiza, Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, on 19th April 2023 Police received a report that the body of an unknown woman was found dumped around Baluti Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Somba in Blantytre District with head and legs removed.

Police launched investigations to identify the deceased and trace the murderer.

In the process, they managed to establish the name of the deceased after the body was identified by family relations through birthmarks and dressing.

Baloni was asked to identify the body but claimed that he did not know the body and he said his wife had gone to Zomba to visit relatives.

Unfortunately, it was established that they do not have any relative in Zomba and the name of the person mentioned resides at Kanjedza in Blantyre.

Neighbours informed Police that during the night of the incident, they overheard people quarrelling in the couple’s house but did not manage to know who were quarrelling as the family was new in the area.

Police arrested the suspect who was also found with a sharp knife in his house believed to have been used in the commission of the offence.

Meanwhile, the body of the late Mercy Jones has been handed over to the relatives for burial in Chikwawa while Mike Baloni is waiting to appear before the court of law to answer the alleged charge.

The suspect Mike Baloni is from Kadzumba Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Maseya in Chikwawa District.

