67-year-old woman arrested for raping boy

Police in Salima have arrested a 67-year old woman for allegedly raping a 12- year-old boy and infecting him with Sexually Transmitted Infections.

According to Spokesperson for Salima Police Station Jacob Khembo, the suspect has been identified as Namaseko John who hails from Tisauka Village ,T/A Kalonga in the district.

Khembo said John raped the child between April 19 and 20 this year.

According to Khembo, the suspect allegedly asked the 12 year old to help her with household chores but later ended up sexually abusing him.

