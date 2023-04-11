Malawi Catholic Church calls for safeguarding of rights of the elderly

It is no longer a hidden fact that the elderly in the country continue being subjected to numerous abuses and atrocious acts brutality in their societies and sometimes from their own relations.

Father Paul Kumwenda of St. Loius Montfort Parish in the district said the malpractice is evil and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

”It is very unfortunate that one is called a witch or is subjected to various abuses basing on the condition of old age. This is a greatest injustice of nature and must not be tolerated within our societies,” said Kumwenda.

Chairperson of the Parish’s Marriage Encounter, a movement within the Catholic Church, Francis Pensulo said they decided to feast with the elderly and vulnerable people within the church as a way of celebrating lent period.

”As a movement, we want people to understand that the elderly are a source of knowledge and wisdom in our society’s as well as in the church.

“The elderly are equally important and must always be treated with love, care and dignity they deserve,” said Pensulo.

He added that as a movement built on Christian values, they will continue advocating for the welfare of the elderly.

One of the elderly persons who patronized the feast, Lydia Wilfred, commended the Marriage Encounter for the gesture saying she felt honored and loved by the church.

Apart from sharing lunch with elderly, the moment also distributed assorted items to them which includes; soap, sugar, salt just to mention a few.

