Devotion: God knows the “how”

The book of Mark chapter 4 from verse 26 to 27 reads: “He also said, “The kingdom of God is like someone who spreads seed on the ground. He goes to sleep and gets up, night and day, and the seed sprouts and grows, though he does not know how.”

One of the principles of the Kingdom is walking by faith and not by sight. Those who walk by faith do what the Word says and never ask how will it be done?

As the bible says on Ecclesiastes 11 verse 5: “Just as you do not know the path of the wind, or how the bones form in the womb of a pregnant woman, so you do not know the work of God who makes everything.”

When it comes to walking by faith, you must learn to trust God’s Word and never doubt its integrity, for the Word never fails. Some people, upon receiving counsel, instruction or admonition from the Word, are fond of asking how the Word they have received would come to pass. Faith doesn’t ask “how?” Rather, faith acts on the Word.

Don’t ask how your expectations will be fulfilled. Leave the ‘how’ to God. Your responsibility is to keep living the Word. The challenge you are facing may seem overwhelming, but the Bible tells us that through faith you have already overcome.

God is able to do exceeding abundantly above all you can ask or think or imagine just as we read on Ephesians chapter 3 verse 20. He is too big to be asked the question “how?”; therefore, when He tells you anything, just do.

When God asked Abraham to offer his only son Isaac as a sacrifice, he promptly obeyed. He didn’t ask,” O God, how am I going to become the father of many nations if I offer my only son as a sacrifice?” he left that to the Lord. That’s faith; it doesn’t ask how? Rather it accepts, believes and endorses God’s Word as absolute truth.

When there was absolute hunger, the prophet declared that within 24 hours the country will come out of hunger to abundance. One man mocked because he would not know HOW and he didn’t see it because he died.

On 2 Kings chapter 7 from verse 1 to 2, the bible says: ” …. An officer who was the king’s right-hand man responded to the prophet, “Look, even if the Lord made it rain by opening holes in the sky, could this happen so soon?” Elisha said, “Look, you will see it happen with your own eyes, but you will not eat any of the food!”

Zachariah in Luke chapter 1 in disbelief asked God HOW he could bear a son in old age and he was closed his mouth till the child was born.

We read in Luke chapter 1 verse 18 that: ” Zechariah said to the angel, “How can I be sure of this? For I am an old man, and my wife is old as well….”

It’s your turn to do the Word of God and never ask how? You will come back with a testimony!

Follow us on Twitter: