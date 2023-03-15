Friends of Dalitso Kabambe raise K18 million for flood survivors

Friends of Dalitso Kabambe, who is an aspirant for the position of president in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), have raised 18 million Kwacha which will be used for procurement of relief items that will be donated to parts of affected districts.

Kabambe who is a former governor for Reserve Bank of Malawi yesterday visited several centres in Blantyre where people who have been affected by Cyclone Freddy are living in temporary shelters.

He donated 300 packages containing cream of maize, sugar, rive, salt, cooking oil and Soya pieces to Manja and Naotcha Relief centres.

Kabambe asked people in the country to join hands and pray for God’s intervention in these hard times because every effort and support rendered will make a big difference in the people’s lives.

He commended the first responders who are on the ground 24 hrs to rescue those that are still stuck .

“Our health workers, Malawi Red Cross Society, St John Ambulance Malawi, Malawi Defence Forces and Local Assembles. I will remiss if I don’t commend the excellent initiative by great citizens of this country led by Mr Onjezani Kenani as well as the Malawi Land Rover Defender Club for being active to helping the citizens in need,” he said

He also expressed his gratitude to the Corporate Companies that have responded to the emergency like FDH Bank , First Capital Bank Malawi and Standard Bank Malawi.

He then asked God to hear people’s cry and have mercy.

Cyclone Freddy landed in Malawi on Sunday and has so far caused the deaths of 190 people.

