Two arrested over Chamba, medical drugs in Zomba

Police in Zomba have arrested a 27-year-od woman and a 56-year-old man for being found with Chamba and medical drugs respectively.

Zomba Police Station Deputy Publicist Sergeant Aaron Chilala identified the two as Patuma Mmadi aged 27, and 56-year-old Rodrick Tchale.

Chilala said that Mmadi and Tchale were arrested on Thursday during a raid conducted at Chingale Trading Centre where they were found in possession of Chamba and medical drugs respectively.

He added that Patuma Mmadi was found in possession of a half bag of Chamba while Rodrick Tchale was found with assorted medical drugs and equipment among them Injections, ORS, Penicillin, Pilliton, Bactrim, Diclofenac.

“Meanwhile, police have seized medical drugs and equipment and the cannabis sativa,” he explained.

All suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer applicable charges.

Mmadi hails from Chibwana Village in Traditional Authority Chikowi while Tchale hails from Matola Village in Traditional Authority Mlumbe, all from Zomba District.

