Costa Titch dies on stage

South African musician Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage during a performance.

The 27 year old artist, whose real name is Costa Tsobanoglou, reportedly collapsed while performing at the Ultra music festival on Saturday 12 March 2023.

Costa Titch was also a dancer.

The Big Flexa musician was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in 1995 and performed in Malawi last year.

He is also known for other hit songs like Nkalakatha, Activate and Ma Gang. Last month, he released a remix of Big Flexa featuring Akon.

He has also done songs with other African music giants such as Diamond Platnumz, DJ Maphorisa, AKA, Riky Rick and Boity.

Costa Titch has trended in Malawi on several occasions and was undeniably one of the biggest music artists from Africa with a huge global following.

The news of his death was confirmed by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter just before midnight.

His death has shocked South Africa. It comes exactly a month after the horrific murder of AKA in Florida, Durban. AKA was shot dead by hired assailants just hours before his performance.

The two musicians were very close friends.