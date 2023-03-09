Driver in cooler over murder of minibus tout

A 29-year-old minibus driver is in Police custody at Kanengo in Lilongwe for allegedly killing a 38-year-old minibus tout in a fight that broke out after the two picked a quarrel.

Kanengo police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira confirmed the development to Malawi24 and he identified the suspect as Andrew Layison who has allegedly killed Douglas Kameta.

Sub Inspector Ngwira said on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at around 07:00 hours, Layison and Kameta, the deceased, reported for their respective duties at Nsungwi Trading Centre in Area 25.

It is reported that whilst there, the two picked a quarrel and a fight broke out for reasons which police says are yet to be established.

In the process, Kameta reportedly fell down and got unconscious and he was later taken to Dopa Private Clinic within the area by some well wishers where he died while receiving medical treatment.

Following the matter, law enforcers at Nsungwi Police Unit arrested Layisoni who is expected to appear before court soon to answer murder charges.

Meanwhile, the body of Kameta awaits post-mortem to establish the exact cause of his death.

Andrew Layison hails from Bibi Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Maganga in Salima while the Douglas Kameta hailed from Yosewe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa district.

