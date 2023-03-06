Man arrested for allegedly stealing K24 million from Catholic Women

Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe have arrested Gilbert Chirambo, 45, after he allegedly posed as a travel agent and stole 24 million Malawi Kwacha from women belonging to Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) who are planning to go on a pilgrimage to Rome in Italy.

Deputy Police Publicity Officer for Lingadzi Police, Constabl, Maria Kumwenda, confirmed the arrest of Chirambo who stole the cash after posing as a travel agent.

The publicists added that the accused is expected to appear before court soon.

Kumwenda said 30 CWO members intend to travel to Rome in Italy on May 11 but Chirambo convinced them that he was a travel agent and would buy them air tickets.

She added that it has now taken two months for Chirambo to bring the women the tickets and this compelled the women to report the issue to police that arrested the accused

Chirambo only returned K9.9 million thereby remaining with almost K13 million for him to pay back, according the Lingadzi Police Deputy PRO.

Chirambo comes from Chibwana Village, Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.

