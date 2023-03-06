Russia hands over fertilizer to Malawi

Malawi Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale officially receiving the donation

Despite Malawi’s position to support Ukraine in the war, Russia has handed over 20 thousand tones (400 thousand bags) of fertilizer to the country.

Russia officially handed over the fertilizer to Malawi Government this morning at a ceremony held at Mkwinda EPA at Mitundu in Lilongwe. The fertilizer was produced by Russian company Uralchem but was held in European warehouses and ports after war broke out.

Uralchem Representative Dmitry Shornikov said at the event that his company is committed to supporting Malawi’s agriculture sector. He expressed hope that the fertilizer will be used for intended purpose.

“Fertilizer is the first step to food security and we believe that unhindered access to food is a human right. Today’s unprecedented hunger crisis in many parts of the world can only be alleviated by urgent and collective action on all levels. As one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of fertilizers, we understand our special role and responsibility in securing food supply to those who need it most,” he said.

The Government of Russia was represented at the event by its Ambassador to Malawi Nikolai Krasilnikov. Malawi Minister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale (MP) and representatives of the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) were also at the event.

The delivery of the fertilizer to the landlocked country in Southeast Africa was done in close cooperation with the WFP, which chartered a vessel to transport the fertiliser from the Netherlands to Mozambique, from where it was brought to Malawi by land.

The shipment is the Group’s first humanitarian consignment from the European Union to Africa. It’s also a part of Uralchem-Uralkali’s commitment to donating approximately 300,000 tonnes of mineral fertilisers to developing countries.

Malawi is one of the counties that have benefited from the donation despite the Lazarus Chakwera administration’s support for Ukraine in the war.

Last year, Chakwera urged Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and he called on President Vladimir Putin to use his country’s might and means to find a peaceful resolution to grievances.

Follow us on Twitter: