Man arrested over vandalism of ESCOM poles and wires worth K9.8m

A 26-year-old man is in police custody at Lilongwe Police Station for cutting down Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) poles, also known as spans, and for theft of 1500 metres of conductor wires all valued at K9,750,000.

The suspect has been identified as Nevas Chimphanje, of Sinyala Village, Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe District.

The incident happened on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Kaweche Village in T/A Masumbankhunda.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the suspect was caught by Katete Forest Rangers who were patrolling around Dzalanyama Forest Reserve.

They found the suspect cutting down the poles using an axe, five had already been taken down by this time.

Police rushed to the scene to collect the suspect after receipt of the report on the same

Investigations are underway to trace and recover the conductor wires.

He will appear in court soon to answer applicable charges.