Bullets, Wanderers in barren draw

The first Blantyre derby of 2023 could not produce a winner as FCB Nyasa Big Bullets were held to a goalless draw by rival Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

While the Nomads enjoyed dominance in the first half, the hosts had a better second half, especially in the closing stages of our second match in the 2023 Pre-Season International Bonanza.

Nonetheless, there was nothing to separate the two sides at full-time.

What happened

Typical of a Blantyre derby, the tie started on a high tempo with action swinging on both halves of the pitch.

As the showdown unfolded, the Nomads then claimed total control by claiming a sheer ball possession in Bullets’ half.

Several times, the Lali Lubani side had goal attempts, but their near-misses kept Bullets unconceded in those nervous periods.

Two minutes away from the halftime break, Wanderers won a free-kick on a promising position but were once again denied to open the scoring, this time by Kesten Simbi’s clearance

Half-time break came with the two sides unable to find a goal, and the Nomads were left frustrated for getting nothing from their dominance.

The People’s Team did not improve after the restart, and Pasuwa, looking to change things, made triple substitutions when he introduced Mike Mkwate, Chinedu Okafor and McFallen Mgwira, who replaced Anthony Mfune, Chawanangwa Gumbo and Patrick Mwaungulu.

It is then now that the hosts grew into the game and started making threats in front of the Nomads’ goal.

Unfortunately, Bullets’ late upsurge could not get the winner as the match finished scoreless.

What it means

Registering back-to-back goalless draws explains well how the team head coach Pasuwa is cooking this year is falling short in terms of aggression and how well organized it is when it comes to defending.

The result means that the champions of Malawi are still winless in the three-day tourney that ends on Sunday.

Having collected two points from two games, Bullets sit third in the standings with two points. Mozambican UD Songo is top with four points while Ferroviário De Nampula is second, and Wanderers anchor the table with a point.

Senaji shines as Mike Mkwate returns

In goalless draws, an outstanding performer might be hard to pick. However, in the derby, Kenyan Clyde Senaji, who is on trials at The People’s Team, produced some rear-guard action deserving recognition.

The centre-back looked so comfortable on the ball and was heavy metal in challenges. Not once did the 26-year-old was cheered on by the fans for his impressive showings.

If throwing him in the Blantyre derby was a stern test for him, then surely, he got the pass. Should he maintain the standards he displayed on Saturday afternoon, Maule might have well gotten themselves quite a player.

While Sinaji shined, Mike Mkwate, who spent the past two years at Polokwane City in South Africa, finally made the return to The People’s Team as Pasuwa introduced him late in the second half. This was to the delight of many who cheered the creative midfielder while he warmed up and the time he came on.

There was only a little time left on the clock, but Mkwate, who had been out of action for a long period at Polokwane, proved to many that he still has his touch.

Bullets looked to be lacking penetration by the time he came on, but the midfielder provided that with slick passes that nearly brought us our first goal in this tourney.

For a player who has been out of action for a long period, fitness levels might be a concern, and Pasuwa is likely to be cautious with Mkwate.

Whatever, there is a sense of excitement by the fans to welcome Mkwate back to the club following his move to Polokwane in the summer of 2021.

Next

Having played against Nampula and Wanderers, The People’s Team will now look to wrap up the tourney with a test against the Mozambican champions, UD Songo, tomorrow afternoon at the same venue.

