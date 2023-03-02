Two arrested over theft in Lilongwe

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested two people aged 19 and 20 over a series of breakings around Nsungwi and other surrounding areas.

This is according to Kanengo Police Station public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira who identified the two suspects as Gift Kaleso, aged 19 and Madalitso Munthali, 20.

Sub Inspector Ngwira said police records shows that over the past days, criminals have been breaking into buildings and shops in the area and going away with assorted items.

He said among the incidents include the one which happened during the night of February 22 this year whereby Kaleso and Munthali allegedly stole a weighing scale, seven hammers and other items valued at K300,000.00.

It is reported that following the report, the law enforcers at Nsungwi Police Unit instituted investigations that led to the arrest of the two who have since been charged with breaking into building and committing a felony therein.

Kaleso hails from Kholomana Village in the area of Traditional Authority Masasa in Ntcheu district while Munthali hails from Kanthumo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nazombe in Phalombe district.

Meanwhile, police through Ngwira have reaffirmed their commitment in combating crime in the area and have asked for continued support towards the cause.