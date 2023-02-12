Illovo donates items worth K20m to Limbe Health Centre

In a bid to complement government’s efforts in combating cholera outbreak, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc has donated items worth MK20 Million to Limbe Health Centre through the Blantyre District Health Office.

Speaking at a donation ceremony at its Limbe Head office on Thursday, Illovo Sugar Managing Director Lekani Katandula, said the donation has been made in response to a request for assistance from both the Director of Health and Social Services and the management of Blantyre City Council in December last year.

Katandula said the company responded to the request because they put health of communities at heart saying they are part of the company’s success, so there is no need to leave the communities in times of need like this.

He also pointed out that Illovo Sugar Malawi has had similar interventions in Nchalo and Dwangwa which he said has costed the company K45.4 million and says this is one way of ensuring that both its employees, their dependants, the growers, and the communities surrounding its operations, are protected from the outbreak.

“Illovo Sugar Malawi plc strongly believes that in order to realise our purpose of creating a thriving Malawian Community, it is imperative that we also plays a part in ensuring the health and wellbeing of the community, especially those in close proximity to our operations.

“This is why the company was quick to respond to the request by the office of Director of Health and Social Services and the Blantyre City Council. We are happy to make this donation and we hope that it will go a long way in assisting the patients at Limbe Health Centre,” said Katandula.

According to Katandula, K20 million worth of items that have been donated include; a 7×5 metre tent, washing powder, washing soap tablets and buckets of chlorine and says they have contracted a supplier who already started building five pit latrines and five bathrooms at Limbe Health Centre.

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc further commits that where possible, it will continue to respond to various social challenges faced by communities especially in areas where operates from,thus; Chikwawa, Nkhotakota and Blantyre.

Speaking on behalf of Blantyre Director For Health and Social Services Dr Kawalazira, Dorah Mwafulirwa who is Limbe Health centre Facility In-charge, expressed deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Illovo Sugar Malawi for the timely and generous donation.

Mwafulirwa said Blantyre is one of the districts which has been hit hard with Cholera cases saying the commercial city is registering over 200 cholera cases per day, hence requesting a bail out from partners and different organizations.

“Currently we have over 5000 accumulative cases and still recording over 90 per day from different facilities, both urban and rural. This is why we are so grateful for this donation which has come in such a good time. These supplies will help a lot in the management of our patients,” reacted Mwafulirwa.

She then asked the company to extend the generous hand to other rural facilities which she said are also in need of a lot of supplies like tents, and many more items and has also asked other organizations to follow the steps which Illovo has taken.

