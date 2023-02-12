Zakazaka gets U20 AFCON call up

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed FAM Competitions Director Gomezgani Zakazaka as one of the match officials for the TotalErnegies U-20 AFCON Egypt 2023 which will kick-off on Sunday February 19, 2023.

Zakazaka, who will leave the country tomorrow, will be an Assistant General Coordinator at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismaillia between February 14 and March 6.

Suez Canal Stadium will be the home for Group B which has Uganda, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan and Congo.

Zakazaka said he is excited for the challenge which will enhance his knowledge in international football match organisation.

“I feel honoured for the appointment. This is my first CAF AFCON gig and it is a very huge platform for me and would like to thank CAF for the recognition and opportunity to continue learning

“I have done matches at Regional level with COSAFA and home matches for Malawi teams in AFCON, World Cup qualifiers and indeed CAF Interclub matches but AFCON is something special .I am looking forward to the assignment and will give it my best shot to raise the profile of FAM and Malawi,” said Zakazaka.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda congratulated Zakazaka for his appointment.

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Zakazaka on his appointment and we are confident he will do a magnificent job.

“This shows that CAF hold our officials in high esteem for the good work they are doing .We are hopeful this will encourage other match officials to work harder to get to this point. Once again, good luck to Gome,” he said.

Zakazaka’s appointment comes barely a few days after Assistant Referee Clemence Kanduku officiated at the CAF Total Energies African Nations Championship in Algeria.

This will be a second high profile CAF assignment for Zakazaka, who was designated for the same role at the 2021 CAF Super Cup in Doha, Qatar.

In the past four years, Zakazaka has been General Coordinator at Eight COSAFA competitions including two Men’s Senior Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Source: FAM

