Man in custody for sexually abusing child

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Lilongwe after he impregnated a 17-year-old girl whom he has been allegedly sexually abusing since she was 14.

This is according to Kanengo police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira who identified the suspect as Mathews Zulu, who until his arrest was a data clerk at M’bang’ombe Teachers’ Development Centre (TDC) in the capital city.

Sub Inspector Ngwira told Malawi24 that the victim’s aunt told police that in December last year, she noticed that the girl who is a Standard 6 drop-out at M’bang’ombe Primary School and now 17, was pregnant.

The aunt also told police that at first the girl denied being pregnant but revealed later and mentioned Zulu, a former teacher at the same school, as the one responsible for her pregnancy.

When quizzed by police officers, the girl revealed that the sexual abuse started in 2020 when she was 14.

She said she was meeting the suspect in lodges and he was giving her some money in large amounts.

Meanwhile, police have condemned the malpractice saying it violates rights of children especially girls and has since warned that they will arrest and prosecute anyone found perpetrating such type of abuse.

Mathews Zulu who is expected to appear before court soon to answer defilement charges which contravene section 138 of the Penal Code, hails from Malasa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.

