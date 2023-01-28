Over 10 million people in Malawi at risk of cholera

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has warned that over 10 million people in the country are at risk of being affected by cholera.

MRCS President, Innocent Majiya, disclosed this Friday during a press briefing for MRCS Cholera Emergency Appeal in Lilongwe.

According to Ministry of Health, cholera cases have reached 31,832 with 1,045 fatalities as of January 26, 2023.

Majiya said the fatality rate is at 3.28 percent which has been considerably higher than the acceptable rate of less than 1 percent set by World Health Organization (WHO).

He said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and its membership launched Cholera Emergency Appeal, seeking over K5.7 billion to help government, through MRCS, reach a further 1,385,391 people with cholera prevention and control interventions.

He thanked IFRC, Danish Red Cross and Swiss Red Cross for providing K1 billion which has enabled MRCS to reach out to 10 districts of Karonga, Mzimba North, Nkhatabay, Nkhotakota, Salima, Mangochi, Chikwawa, Mwanza, Rumphi and Blantyre.

Co-Chair of the Presidential Task force on Cholera and COVID-19, Dr Wilfred Chalamila Nkhoma, pointed out that the country has seen astronomical increases of cholera cases since the beginning of the rainy season, especially in December.

He said this was happening despite efforts by government and its partners to fight the disease.

Reported by Tione Andsen